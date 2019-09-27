Hong Kong Protesters Gather at Edinburgh Place to Support Victims of Police Abuse

(@imziishan)

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Thousands of protesters gathered at the Edinburgh Place public square in downtown Hong Kong on Friday evening to express support for the victims who allegedly suffered abuses from the police force while being detained at the San Uk Ling detention center.

On September 20, a report by the Amnesty International non-governmental human rights organization revealed that the detainees kept at the San Uk Ling detention facility were physically abused by the police officers. Media reported that sexual assaults had also taken place. The local authorities refuted the allegations as anonymous and not verified.

A large banner that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times" stood at the center of the square, while a number of protesters, including a man holding a blue flag and a little girl, led the crowd with similar chants.

Several protesters started to play music instruments including a harmonica with the theme song of the movement, known as "Glory to Hong Kong." The crowd began to sing the song together.

The mass protests in Hong Kong started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws. In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn. However, protesters said that they would continue rallying until the authorities met their remaining demands, which include ending legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and launching an investigation into police violence.

Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of local authorities. The Chinese government has also encouraged boycotts of companies supporting the protesters.