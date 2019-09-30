Hong Kong Protesters Hope to Boost Morale by Showing Defiance at Tuesday Rally

Protesters in Hong Kong hope to boost the morale of their movement by showing their defiance on Tuesday, a day on which massive protests are planned to occur in the city to mark the National Day of China

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law. The protests often turn violent, after demonstrators begin engaging in clashes with the police. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities. Law enforcers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by protesters. Contrary to the demonstrators' claims, Chinese authorities reaffirm their commitment to the "one country, two systems" principle.

"If we can weather through tomorrow and show them our determination and our courage, to do whatever every Hong Kong citizen sees as fit, then this can boost our morale," an anonymous representative of the protesters said during a press conference at The Cenotaph memorial in downtown Hong Kong.

He noted that maintaining morale was critical for the movement to move forward.

"In a movement, human labor is one of the most important resources. If there's no one in the street, then there's no fight, there's no movement. That comes back to every individual's morale, attitude and courage," he said.

Protesters in Hong Kong have pledged to hold massive rallies in different districts of the city on Tuesday, when grand celebrations, including a military parade, will occur in the Chinese capital to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In early September, the controversial extradition bill was formally withdrawn, but the protesters continued rallying in demand of universal suffrage, an end to legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and an investigation into alleged police violence. The Hong Kong government has repeatedly condemned the illegal acts committed by the protesters during the demonstrations.