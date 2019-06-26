UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Protesters March To G20 Consulates Seeking Int'l Pressure On China - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:04 PM

Hong Kong Protesters March to G20 Consulates Seeking Int'l Pressure on China - Reports

Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong are marching on Wednesday toward 19 consulates of G20 member states ahead of the upcoming summit demanding international pressure be put on China over the controversial extradition bill, local media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong are marching on Wednesday toward 19 consulates of G20 member states ahead of the upcoming summit demanding international pressure be put on China over the controversial extradition bill, local media reported.

The RTHK broadcaster said that some 1,500 protesters were marching with flyers in different languages requesting the G20 states to assist them in defending the autonomy of Hong Kong. The rally is meant to attract international attention to protests against amendments to the extradition law.

Organizers of the rally have already raised $850,000 through crowdfunding platforms to raise awareness in foreign media, the broadcaster added.

On Monday, Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun said that Beijing would not allow the Hong Kong issue to be raised during the G20 summit in Osaka, as it was China's internal affair, and no foreign state had the right to interfere.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June, as the authorities were considering to adopt a bill designed to allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions, with which the city does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

As a result of the protests, the city authorities�have indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has made a public apology. The protesters, however, demand complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments. Apart from that, demonstrators also want the authorities to stop using the word "riot" in relation to the June 12 violent protests, drop all charges against detained protesters and bring to justice police officers who used excessive violence against the demonstrators.

Last week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow viewed the recent protests in Hong Kong as an internal affair of China and was not going to interfere.

Related Topics

Police Moscow China Beijing Hong Kong Osaka June Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar’s third wife-to-be runs away

4 minutes ago

Weekly inflation falls 0.09pc

43 seconds ago

Provision of health facilities top priority of gov ..

45 seconds ago

‘Sindh Rescue and Medical Services’ launched a ..

13 minutes ago

Policeman martyred, three terrorists killed in Lor ..

15 minutes ago

Strong quake hits Costa Rica-Panama border, likely ..

49 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.