BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong are marching on Wednesday toward 19 consulates of G20 member states ahead of the upcoming summit demanding international pressure be put on China over the controversial extradition bill, local media reported.

The RTHK broadcaster said that some 1,500 protesters were marching with flyers in different languages requesting the G20 states to assist them in defending the autonomy of Hong Kong. The rally is meant to attract international attention to protests against amendments to the extradition law.

Organizers of the rally have already raised $850,000 through crowdfunding platforms to raise awareness in foreign media, the broadcaster added.

On Monday, Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun said that Beijing would not allow the Hong Kong issue to be raised during the G20 summit in Osaka, as it was China's internal affair, and no foreign state had the right to interfere.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June, as the authorities were considering to adopt a bill designed to allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions, with which the city does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

As a result of the protests, the city authorities�have indefinitely suspended the bill, while Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has made a public apology. The protesters, however, demand complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments. Apart from that, demonstrators also want the authorities to stop using the word "riot" in relation to the June 12 violent protests, drop all charges against detained protesters and bring to justice police officers who used excessive violence against the demonstrators.

Last week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow viewed the recent protests in Hong Kong as an internal affair of China and was not going to interfere.