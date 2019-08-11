UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Protesters Throw Molotov Cocktails At Police - Reports

Sun 11th August 2019 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Protesters in the Chinese city of Hong Kong are attacking police officers with Molotov cocktails, leaving some policemen injured, local media reported on Sunday.

At least one police officer was hospitalized over sustained burns, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

Sunday witnesses a new wave of protests in Hong Kong with clashes between activists and law enforcement officers having erupted in at least three districts of the city.

Police resorted to tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Mass protests in Hong Kong started in June as a reaction to new amendments to extradition laws that, if passed, would allow people to be extradited from Hong Kong to mainland China. The Hong Kong government suspended the amendments, but the protesters remain intransigent and demand the complete abandonment of the initiative.

Hong Kong became a part of China in 1997 after being a British colony for some 150 years.

More Stories From World

