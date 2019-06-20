UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Protesters To Gather For Another Anti-Extradition Bill Rally On Friday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:57 PM

Hong Kong Protesters to Gather for Another Anti-Extradition Bill Rally on Friday - Reports

Hong Kong pressure groups, which are calling for the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill, are planning to take to the streets on Friday for yet another rally after the city authorities failed to meet their demands, local media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Hong Kong pressure groups, which are calling for the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill, are planning to take to the streets on Friday for yet another rally after the city authorities failed to meet their demands, local media reported on Thursday.

Around a hundred people already gathered near the complex of the Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) on Thursday. A joint statement by the pressure groups called on protesters to gather for a rally at 7 a.m. on Friday (23:00 GMT on Thursday) and at 8 p.m. near the government headquarters, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

"The movement will last until our demands were being responded to," pressure groups said in the statement, as quoted by the outlet.

As a result of mass rallies on June 12, which were attended by thousands of protesters, the Legislative Council was forced to reschedule its hearing on amendments to the city's extradition law, which will allow the authorities to extradite suspects to countries, with which Hong Kong does not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China.

The protests near the LegCo complex turned violent, as anti-riot police were forced to use tear gas, bean bag rounds, pepper spray and batons during clashes with the demonstrators. The authorities also described the protests as a "riot."

Apart from demanding the withdrawal of the bill, the pressure groups also want the authorities to stop using the word "riot" in relation to last week's protests. In addition, they call for all charges against the protesters who were detained to be dropped and for police officers whom they accuse of excessive violence against the demonstrators to be held accountable.

Hong Kong police reportedly arrested 32 people over the June 12 protests.

