UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Protesters Use Molotov Cocktails At City's Metro Station - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:26 PM

Hong Kong Protesters Use Molotov Cocktails at City's Metro Station - Police

Protesters in Hong Kong on Saturday threw Molotov cocktails inside the Kowloon Tong metro station amid ongoing unrest in the city, local police said in a statement, adding that nobody got hurt as a result of the incident

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Protesters in Hong Kong on Saturday threw Molotov cocktails inside the Kowloon Tong metro station amid ongoing unrest in the city, local police said in a statement, adding that nobody got hurt as a result of the incident.

"At about 3 p.m. local time [07:00 GMT] protesters threw Molotov cocktails inside the Kowloon Tong metro station that put citizens' safety at risk," the statement noted.

The police added that no one was injured as a result of the incident, but the metro station was substantially damaged.

Law enforcement officers were deployed at the metro station, while exits G1 and G2 were closed, the police said.

Massive protests in Hong Kong, triggered by the now-shelved controversial extradition bill, have persisted for almost four months and turned more violent since the beginning of October, as protesters called for the local government to meet their remaining demands, including universal suffrage and an independent investigation into alleged police brutality. The demands did not include calls for independence.

Beijing has suggested that foreign interference caused the political crisis in Hong Kong and expressed full support for actions of the local authorities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Metro Hong Kong Independence October Government

Recent Stories

Two killed in cross firing in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Turkish Armed Forces Take Control Over Syria's Ras ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Equatorial Guinea on Inde ..

28 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

WAM strengthens media cooperation with Spanish new ..

43 minutes ago

Next generation smells fear after Federer, Djokovi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.