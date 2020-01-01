Hong Kong Protesters Vandalize HSBC Offices Across Hong Kong

Hong Kong protesters vented their anger at the HSBC banking group on Wednesday as they vandalized its headquarters, offices and cash machines across the city in a new wave of anti-government unrest

"We strongly condemn the acts of vandalism and damage directed at our premises repeatedly in the last few days. We believe these are unjustified," the group said in a statement.

Over a million demonstrators marched through the autonomous Chinese city on New Year's Day. Police said hardcore protesters thrashed public facilities and were dispersed with tear gas.

HSBC's headquarters in the Central district was singled out for attacks reportedly for freezing accounts that raised funds for the anti-China protest movement.

The South China Morning Post said that protesters sprayed one of the lions outside the bank's main office with paint and set another one on fire, although it went out quickly.

Bank offices and ATMs were also trashed in Causeway Bay and Wan Chai areas. Masked protesters blocked roads with barricades and dug up bricks, police said. They urged people to stop or else there would be arrests.