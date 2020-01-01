UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Protesters Vandalize HSBC Offices Across Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:49 PM

Hong Kong Protesters Vandalize HSBC Offices Across Hong Kong

Hong Kong protesters vented their anger at the HSBC banking group on Wednesday as they vandalized its headquarters, offices and cash machines across the city in a new wave of anti-government unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Hong Kong protesters vented their anger at the HSBC banking group on Wednesday as they vandalized its headquarters, offices and cash machines across the city in a new wave of anti-government unrest.

"We strongly condemn the acts of vandalism and damage directed at our premises repeatedly in the last few days. We believe these are unjustified," the group said in a statement.

Over a million demonstrators marched through the autonomous Chinese city on New Year's Day. Police said hardcore protesters thrashed public facilities and were dispersed with tear gas.

HSBC's headquarters in the Central district was singled out for attacks reportedly for freezing accounts that raised funds for the anti-China protest movement.

The South China Morning Post said that protesters sprayed one of the lions outside the bank's main office with paint and set another one on fire, although it went out quickly.

Bank offices and ATMs were also trashed in Causeway Bay and Wan Chai areas. Masked protesters blocked roads with barricades and dug up bricks, police said. They urged people to stop or else there would be arrests.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Police China Bank Hong Kong Gas Post Million

Recent Stories

Pompeo postpones Ukraine trip after attack on US e ..

29 minutes ago

Van der Dussen hails South Africa mentality under ..

29 minutes ago

Construction of Burma bridge continues

29 minutes ago

Weight loss surgery could lead to an increase in f ..

29 minutes ago

Drust Dam Application, at the pattern of federal g ..

29 minutes ago

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa s ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.