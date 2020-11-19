Hong Kong Protesters Win Legal Challenge Against Police Over Adequate Identification

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A Court of First Instance in Hong Kong ruled illegal on Thursday that police during 2019 anti-government protests failed to ensure that officers properly displayed their unique identification marks, while the internal police oversight facility was recognized as "inadequate."

The ruling was delivered by judge Anderson Chow Ka-ming in response to five suits, in which the plaintiffs complained about not being able to properly report unidentifiable officers via Hong Kong's two-tier police oversight facility, comprised of the Complaints Against Police Office (CAPO) and the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC).

"[The] existing complaints mechanism involving the Complaints Against the Police Office, with oversight by the Independent Police Complaints Council, is inadequate to discharge this obligation," Chow said, as quoted in a report by the Hong Kong Free Press.

As specified in the judgment, the CAPO is clearly "not institutionally independent of the force" and even makes no segregation of personnel from the rest of police, whereas the IPCC, while being independent from the police, "lacks the necessary investigative powers of its own.

"

Furthermore, Chow ruled that the requirement for the proper display of unique identification by officers would not directly lead to a disclosure of their identity. The judge found it to be in violation of Article 3 of Hong Kong's Bill of Rights that protects citizens from torture, cruel and degrading treatment, as well as from experimentation without their consent.

"The system of identification of police officers cannot be merely through the internal process of the force. Otherwise, victims of police ill-treatment would be entirely or largely at the mercy of the Force who can decide whether to take legal or disciplinary actions against the police officers responsible for the application of the ill-treatment," the judgment read.

There were mass protests in Hong Kong throughout last summer against a bill that would have allowed the extradition of suspects to jurisdictions without a prior extradition agreement with Hong Kong, including mainland China. Following a brutal crackdown, protesters continued to take to the streets against police brutality. The Hong Kong government ended up dropping the bill.