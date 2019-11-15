Hong Kong Protests on Wednesday Leave 1 Dead, 2 Injured - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Hong Kong police have confirmed the death of a suspected protester in the Kwai Chung district, while two others, a teen and a senior, are in critical condition after being hit with tear gas and bricks during Wednesday clashes between protesters and police , local media reported on Thursday.

An unnamed man in his 30s was found unconscious on Wednesday night outside the Kerry Cargo Center building and sent to the Yan Chai hospital where staff confirmed him dead, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) news outlet said, citing a police spokesperson. He was wearing all black, the adopted dress code of the protesters, and police believe that he fell from a nearby high-rise, the media added.

Separately, two other people sustained critical injuries in the Sheung Shui district, close to where clashes between protesters and police took place late on Wednesday. According to the media, a 15-year-old boy was hit in his head by what is thought to be a tear gas canister and a 70-year-old janitor was struck in the head with a brick. Both were hospitalized and remain in critical condition.

In the latter's case, officials "suspected [the victim] to be hit in his head by hard objects hurled by mask rioters during his lunch break," the HKFP said, quoting a government spokesperson.

In an image from the scene, the man can be seen lying unconscious in the midst of brick chunks and surrounded by people wearing masks, one of them ready to throw a brick.

Mass protests in Hong Kong started in June in response to a bill that was supposed to allow the extradition of suspects to jurisdictions with which Hong Kong did not previously have such agreements with, including mainland China. The bill was eventually withdrawn by the government, but people remained in the streets demanding that police be held accountable for their excessive use of force. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the local authorities' actions.

On Monday, the escalation peaked as protesters clashed with law enforcement officers again. Police opened fire to disperse unauthorized rallies while protesters threw bricks and firebombs to confront them.