UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Protests: Thousands Surround Police Headquarters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:49 PM

Hong Kong protests: Thousands surround police headquarters

Thousands of people in Hong Kong have surrounded police headquarters, calling for an extradition bill to be scrapped

Central (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Thousands of people in Hong Kong have surrounded police headquarters, calling for an extradition bill to be scrapped.Police have asked the protesters to withdraw peacefully, saying their presence would "seriously affect" emergency services.Millions of people have marched against the bill in recent weeks, with violent clashes breaking out with police.The bill, which allows extradition to mainland China, has already been suspended.Critics say it would erode the judicial independence of Hong Kong.Hong Kong has been part of China since 1997 under the "one country, two systems" principle, which allows it freedoms not seen in mainland ChinaThe protest comes a day after the government ignored a deadline set by a group of students from various universities in Hong Kong, who called for the bill to be completely scrapped.

Early on Friday people gathered outside the Legislative Council Complex, or government headquarters, but then moved to surround police headquarters.Among the protesters was student activist Joshua Wong, who became the face of pro-democracy protests in 2014.

He was freed earlier this week after being jailed in May on contempt charges related to the 2014 demonstrations.In a tweet on Friday, Wong called for police to drop charges against people arrested in the recent protests.Later in the day, some protesters also moved to Hong Kong's Revenue Tower.

The Labour Department said several services based in the building would be suspended for the afternoon.

Related Topics

Protest Police China Student Hong Kong Independence May From Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Health care: A vast majority of Pakistanis (84%) c ..

11 minutes ago

MP Mark Field accused of assaulting Greenpeace act ..

12 minutes ago

Rs5-7 hike expected in petrol prices

21 minutes ago

Tehran Voices Protest Over US Drone Incident to Sw ..

2 minutes ago

The country under the burden of Rs24 trillion debt ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO books 30 power pilferers, confiscates transf ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.