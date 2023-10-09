Open Menu

Hong Kong Raises Typhoon Alert To Second-highest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Hong Kong raises typhoon alert to second-highest

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Hong Kong Observatory hoisted the Increasing Gale or Storm Signal No. 9 on Sunday evening under the effect of Typhoon Koinu.

The No. 9 signal is the second-highest warning under Hong Kong's weather system, which has five rankings for typhoons.

Winds are expected to increase significantly as Koinu moves closer to Hong Kong.

Due to the storm, many public services and activities in Hong Kong have been suspended. As of 6:40 p.m. local time, there have been 11 reports of fallen trees, and no report of landslide or flooding has been received so far.

The Home Affairs Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has opened 29 temporary shelters for needy people.

