Hong Kong Ready to Declare COVID-19 Endemic in Lockstep With Mainland China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Hong Kong is ready to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease and ease anti-COVID measures, including mandatory isolation for infected patients, following mainland China's example, local media reported on Tuesday, citing experts.

Government pandemic adviser Professor Ivan Hung, from the University of Hong Kong, said that Hong Kong should classify COVID-19 as an endemic disease, given high levels of immunity, South China Morning Post reported.

"There is a very robust hybrid immunity ... It has been predicted that two-thirds of the population has already been infected," the professor was quoted as saying by the newspaper. He also added that 93% of the Hong Kong population had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83% received three doses.

The professor said that declaring the disease endemic means it would be treated like any other upper respiratory infection.

"Now there are lots of cases with an unknown source as no tracing has been done.

The disease in fact has already become endemic. Symptoms are mild following vaccination, and so COVID-19 is now similar to other respiratory viruses," professor David Hui, another government adviser on the pandemic, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He added that it was just "a matter of time" before Hong Kong lifts quarantine requirements and classifies COVID-19 as endemic, media reported.

In December, China's government started to gradually ease its zero tolerance anti-COVID-19 restrictions. Among other measures, the authorities have introduced the abolition of indiscriminate PCR testing, the possibility for asymptomatic citizens or those with mild symptoms to remain in home isolation, lifting restrictions on online and offline purchases of antipyretics, and accelerating the vaccination of older people. On January 8, obligatory PCR tests and centralized isolation for people arriving to China were canceled.