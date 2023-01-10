UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Ready To Declare COVID-19 Endemic In Lockstep With Mainland China - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Hong Kong Ready to Declare COVID-19 Endemic in Lockstep With Mainland China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Hong Kong is ready to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease and ease anti-COVID measures, including mandatory isolation for infected patients, following mainland China's example, local media reported on Tuesday, citing experts.

Government pandemic adviser Professor Ivan Hung, from the University of Hong Kong, said that Hong Kong should classify COVID-19 as an endemic disease, given high levels of immunity, South China Morning Post reported.

"There is a very robust hybrid immunity ... It has been predicted that two-thirds of the population has already been infected," the professor was quoted as saying by the newspaper. He also added that 93% of the Hong Kong population had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83% received three doses.

The professor said that declaring the disease endemic means it would be treated like any other upper respiratory infection.

"Now there are lots of cases with an unknown source as no tracing has been done.

The disease in fact has already become endemic. Symptoms are mild following vaccination, and so COVID-19 is now similar to other respiratory viruses," professor David Hui, another government adviser on the pandemic, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

He added that it was just "a matter of time" before Hong Kong lifts quarantine requirements and classifies COVID-19 as endemic, media reported.

In December, China's government started to gradually ease its zero tolerance anti-COVID-19 restrictions. Among other measures, the authorities have introduced the abolition of indiscriminate PCR testing, the possibility for asymptomatic citizens or those with mild symptoms to remain in home isolation, lifting restrictions on online and offline purchases of antipyretics, and accelerating the vaccination of older people. On January 8, obligatory PCR tests and centralized isolation for people arriving to China were canceled.

Related Topics

China Immunity Hong Kong David January December Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

10 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.