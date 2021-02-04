UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:24 PM

Hong Kong reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 22 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its total tally to 10,552

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 22 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its total tally to 10,552.

The new cases included 19 local infections, of which 10 were untraceable, according to a CHP press briefing.

There were also over 30 cases tested positive preliminarily.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 630 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 26 patients are in critical condition.

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

24 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

24 minutes ago

PCB to request NCOC again for 50 % increase in cro ..

26 minutes ago

“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Thunberg re ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi ..

54 minutes ago

Qureshi slams opposition for not supporting  26th ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.