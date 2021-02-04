Hong Kong reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 22 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its total tally to 10,552.

The new cases included 19 local infections, of which 10 were untraceable, according to a CHP press briefing.

There were also over 30 cases tested positive preliminarily.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 630 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 26 patients are in critical condition.