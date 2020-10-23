Hong Kong reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 5,284 in total

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking Hong Kong's total tally to 5,284

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking Hong Kong's total tally to 5,284.

Three of the newly-reported cases were imported and the remaining one was epidemiologically linked with an imported case, the CHP said.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 117 patients are still being treated in hospitals, including 13 in critical condition.