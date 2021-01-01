Hong Kong Reports 42 New COVID-19 Cases, New Low Since Mid-November
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:27 PM
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 42 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which was a new low since mid-November
HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 42 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which was a new low since mid-November.
The new cases included 36 local infections, with 13 cases of unknown origin. The tally was taken to 8,888.
There were also over 30 preliminary cases, according to a CHP press briefing.
According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 757 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 51 patients are in critical condition.
A total of 144 COVID-19 confirmed patients have passed away in public hospitals so far.