Hong Kong reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, new low since mid-November

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 42 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which was a new low since mid-November

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 42 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which was a new low since mid-November.

The new cases included 36 local infections, with 13 cases of unknown origin. The tally was taken to 8,888.

There were also over 30 preliminary cases, according to a CHP press briefing.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 757 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 51 patients are in critical condition.

A total of 144 COVID-19 confirmed patients have passed away in public hospitals so far.