Hong Kong reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, exceeding 9,000 in total

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 53 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its total tally to 9,017.

The new cases included 43 local infections and 10 imported ones. Of the local cases, six of them had an unknown origin, according to a CHP press briefing.

Sophia Chan, Secretary for food and Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, said in the press briefing that the existing social distancing measures due to expire on Jan. 7 will be extended for another 14 days.

The social distancing measures had been tightened since Dec. 10, 2020, Chan said, the number of new cases and untraceable cases, however, had not been dropping as fast as the local authorities would like to see, so it was important to maintain the measures.

From Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021, a total of 812 confirmed cases were recorded in Hong Kong in which over 90 percent were local infections with one-third of them untraceable, showing that silent transmission chains were still active in the community, Chan said, adding that there will be little chance for the social distancing measures to be lifted before the Chinese New Year in February.

The education Bureau of the HKSAR government announced that schools and kindergartens continued to suspend classes until the Chinese New Year holidays.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 728 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 50 patients are in critical condition. A total of 147 COVID-19 confirmed patients have passed away in public hospitals so far.