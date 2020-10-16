Hong Kong reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 5,220 in total

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including one local case of unknown origin

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including one local case of unknown origin.

The newly-reported cases included six imported cases and one local infection, bringing Hong Kong's total tally to 5,220.

The local case was a male social worker engaged in psychological counseling.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 130 patients are still being treated in hospitals, including 12 in critical condition.