Hong Kong reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 10,820.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, three of which had unknown origins, according to a CHP statement.

Daily infections have been dropping in Hong Kong over the past weeks and the government has in response loosened some of the epidemic control measures to let people's lives return to normal gradually.

The CHP still urged residents to keep their guard up, including wearing masks and maintaining hand hygiene, as well as avoiding outbound travel.