UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports 8 New Cases Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:04 PM

Hong Kong reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

Ong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 10,820

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 10,820.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, three of which had unknown origins, according to a CHP statement.

Daily infections have been dropping in Hong Kong over the past weeks and the government has in response loosened some of the epidemic control measures to let people's lives return to normal gradually.

The CHP still urged residents to keep their guard up, including wearing masks and maintaining hand hygiene, as well as avoiding outbound travel.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Government

Recent Stories

6.2-magnitude quake hits 147 km SSW of Port-Vila, ..

52 seconds ago

Indian Navy Denies Participation in Russian-Irania ..

56 seconds ago

PTI to emerge as a largest party in Senate electio ..

6 minutes ago

Belarus court sentences two journalists to two yea ..

6 minutes ago

Japan's Ex-Olympics Minister Hashimoto Accepts Rol ..

19 minutes ago

Pandemic pushes Air France-KLM deep into red in 20 ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.