Hong Kong reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 90 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its total tally to 6,589.

The new confirmed cases involved 79 local infections, including 31 cases with unknown origins, with the remaining 11 cases being imported, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, said at a press briefing.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 928 COVID-19 patients are still being treated in hospitals, including 21 in critical condition.