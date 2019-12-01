Hong Kong Residents Peacefully March Against Use of Teargas by Police - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Several hundred of Hong Kong citizens have peacefully marched to protest the use of tear gas by the city's police force, RTHK broadcasting service reported on Sunday.

The marchers went from Edinburgh Square to the headquarters of the Government of Hong Kong. The demonstration was not marred by violent incidents, but many carried yellow balloons and placards urging the police to refrain from using tear gas in the future.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October.

The protesters now claim that the authorities are abusing their power to suppress them, a claim that the government has denied. So far, nearly 4,500 people have been detained, over 1,500 people have been hospitalized and more than 400 security personnel have been injured during the unrest.

Beijing has repeatedly insisted that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities.