Hong Kong Residents Plan Protest On Sunday Against New Security Bill - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Residents of Hong Kong are set to take to the streets on Sunday to protest against a new security bill currently being mulled by China's central government, according to Hong Kong-based news portal Asia Times on Friday.

The portal cited a joint statement posted by several groups of protesters on Telegram that calls on all Hong Kong residents to demonstrate against legislation that is currently being considered at the National People's Congress in Beijing that would ban secession, foreign interference, and subversive acts in Hong Kong. The new legislation follows a wave of protests in recent months.

As part of Hong Kong's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, public gatherings of more than eight people have been banned through June 4.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has backed the new legislation, which she says will be vital in ensuring the security of the region's citizens.

Lam added that the Chinese central government is the legitimate authority to discuss the implementation of new security legislation in the region, which already has a high degree of political autonomy.

Widespread protests in Hong Kong began in June over an extradition bill that was eventually withdrawn. Protests have continued in recent months against what demonstrators consider to be the police's heavy-handed response and further infringements on the region's autonomy.

The Chinese government has consistently stated that the protests in Hong Kong are the result of foreign interference and Beijing has given the regional government's its full support to maintain order.

