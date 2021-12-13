Hong Kong residents urged to vote actively in LegCo election a week away

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, Dec. 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday appealed to registered electors to actively vote in the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) election a week away.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in a blog that the election is the second important election after the improvement of the electoral system in Hong Kong.

The improvement enables Hong Kong to solidify the full and accurate implementation of "one country, two systems" at the institutional level so that advantages of the local executive-led system can be brought into full play, he said.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng called on Hong Kong's young people to appeal to their parents, relatives, and friends to actively vote in the upcoming LegCo election for building a better future for Hong Kong and for the younger generation.