Hong Kong Riot Police Move in to Clear Protesters From Wan Chai District

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Police in heavy riot gear moved into the commercial Wan Chai district in Hong Kong on Sunday to disperse protesters, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Police confirmed that an operation was about to begin after accusing radical protesters on Twitter of charging at their cordons and throwing petrol bombs in Wan Chai and Admiralty.

"In face of the situation, Police officers are using appropriate force to disperse radical protestors in Admiralty and Wan Chai and will soon embark on a dispersal operation in Causeway Bay," they said.

Violent protesters should leave the areas immediately, they warned. The Public has been advised to avoid traveling in the central neighborhoods "due to the chaotic situation."

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that police had fired live-round warning shots on two occasions after officers came under attack by demonstrators.