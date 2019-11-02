UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Rioters Vandalize Office Of Xinhua News Agency Amid Ongoing Violence - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 06:58 PM

Hong Kong Rioters Vandalize Office of Xinhua News Agency Amid Ongoing Violence - Reports

Anti-government protesters vandalized the Hong Kong office of Chinese news agency Xinhua as unrest goes into its 22nd consecutive weekend, media reported Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Anti-government protesters vandalized the Hong Kong office of Chinese news agency Xinhua as unrest goes into its 22nd consecutive weekend, media reported Saturday.

Pictures of the aftermath show smashed front windows and graffiti sprayed over walls in the latest attack on companies viewed as close to the Beijing government.

The attack came as renewed violence flared up in the center of Hong Kong, with security forces using tear gas and protesters employing petrol bombs, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

The unrest resumed Saturday despite a carpet ban on meetings and demonstrations by the Hong Kong government, as well as a prohibition on wearing face masks. Protesters attempted to bypass the ban by holding an "election meeting" with political candidates, an assembly the organizers maintained was legal even without an official permit.

However, riot police intercepted the gathering at Victoria Park and Causeway Bay which led to the violent standoff.

The mass protests started in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland. The draft bill was eventually dropped but protesters have since become more radical and demand sweeping changes in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of local authorities.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Attack Petrol Police China Victoria Beijing Hong Kong June Gas Post Media Government

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 02 Nov 2019

3 minutes ago

Two women killed in wall collapsed incident in DI ..

3 minutes ago

MEPCO open courts held across region

3 minutes ago

Gold price remain stable at Rs 87, 850 02 Nov 201 ..

3 minutes ago

Improvement in smog density observed in City Lahor ..

11 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive in city Lahore from Nov 4

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.