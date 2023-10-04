Open Menu

Hong Kong Rises To 2nd Place In Global Financial Inclusion Ranking: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:27 PM

Hong Kong rises to 2nd place in global financial inclusion ranking: report

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- Hong Kong is the second most financially inclusive market out of 42 markets analyzed globally, rising two places year on year, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Hong Kong remains one of the most financially included markets in the world, ranking in the top 10 for all three pillars of financial inclusion, according to the 2023 Global Financial Inclusion Index released by investment management giant Principal Financial Group.

The government support pillar has seen the most significant improvement in driving the state of financial inclusion, rising six spots.

Hong Kong continues to rank first for "online connectivity," and topped the ranking for "financial literacy levels," rising 17 spots.

In line with the rise in rankings, Hong Kong saw improvement in public perception of financial inclusion with 89 percent of respondents saying they feel financially included.

"Recovering at full speed from the impacts of COVID-19, Hong Kong remains a strong regional leader in driving financial inclusion," said Thomas Cheong, president of Principal Asia.

Related Topics

World Hong Kong Market All From Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

15 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

16 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

16 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

16 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

16 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

17 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

32 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World