Hong Kong Schedules Chief Executive Election for Late March - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has scheduled the head of government election for March 27, China Central Television reported on Friday.

The Hong Kong Chief Executive is elected for a five-year term in an absolute majority vote by the 1,500-member electoral college, consisting of members of parliament, representatives of local organizations, as well as industrial, banking, religious and other communities.

The candidate then has to be approved by the Chinese government.

Carrie Lam, the incumbent Hong Kong chief executive, has been in office since July 2017.