Hong Kong Schoolchildren To Start Strike Over Extradition Bill On September 3 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 07:35 PM

Hong Kong Schoolchildren to Start Strike Over Extradition Bill on September 3 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The union of Hong Kong schoolchildren called on Thursday on all pupils to start a strike on September 3 as a means to force the city's authorities to fully abandon the extradition bill, Chinese media reported.

According to the RTHK broadcaster, young students are also demanding that the government stop classifying the June 12 clashes as riots, open an independent investigation into the police's actions on that day, release all detained activists and introduce a direct election for Hong Kong leader and lawmakers.

The union threatened more decisive actions, including blocking entrances to schools, if the government refused to meet these demands by September 13.

The union, which reportedly includes pupils from more than 90 schools, has not announced yet whether the strike would be indefinite.

The mass protests in Hong Kong started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws. On June 12, the day the bill was scheduled for a second reading in the city's Legislative Council, hundreds of thousands protesters filled the streets, eventually leading to clashes with security forces. Riot police deployed tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators. Dozens people ended up being injured, while dozens more were detained. The city's authorities suspended the bill following the rally but have not removed it completely.

