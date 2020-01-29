UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Scientists Develop Coronavirus Vaccine, Long Testing Period Ahead - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Hong Kong Scientists Develop Coronavirus Vaccine, Long Testing Period Ahead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A group of researchers in Hong Kong have developed a vaccine against a deadly new strain of coronavirus that has already killed over 100 people, although it could take over a year before it has passed all the required testing, Professor Yuen Kwok-yung of the University of Hong Kong said on Tuesday, as cited by the South China Morning Post newspaper.

"We have already produced the vaccine, but it will take a long time to test on animals," Yuen said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Yuen, chair of infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong's microbiology department, admitted that potentially over a year of clinical testing lay ahead. First the vaccine will be tested on animals before clinical trials on humans are conducted, the newspaper stated.

The vaccine is reportedly based on a nasal spray commonly used to treat influenza.

Numerous groups across the globe are racing to develop a vaccine as quickly as possible to combat the spread of the novel form of viral pneumonia.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), in particular, announced on Thursday that it would support the relevant research of US-based Moderna and Inovio biotech companies and the University of Queensland.

Two Russian universities are also working on the development of a vaccine for the new coronavirus strain, according to Anna Popova, head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor).

The latest strain of coronavirus sprung up in the city of Wuhan in late December 2019, located in the central part of China. The virus has since spread to at least 15 countries. According to the latest official data, 4,633 confirmed cases have been reported in China, with 106 people having died after contracting the illness.

