UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Scientists Say Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Effective Against Omicron Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Hong Kong Scientists Say Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Effective Against Omicron Variant

Scientists from the University of Hong Kong said on Thursday that a booster dose of the Comirnaty vaccine against the coronavirus jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech companies provides a high level of protection from the Omicron strain of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Scientists from the University of Hong Kong said on Thursday that a booster dose of the Comirnaty vaccine against the coronavirus jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech companies provides a high level of protection from the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

The scientists found that a two-dose course of vaccination with either Comirnaty or the vaccine CoronaVac, made by China's Sinovac, provides a poor immune response to Omicron.

"A third dose of Comirnaty vaccine given to those who received two doses of either Comirnaty or CoronaVac provides protective levels of protective antibody against the Omicron variant," the statement on the scientists' research read.

According to the study, a CoronaVac booster dose did not show sufficient results of the immune response to the Omicron strain.

The third dose of Comirnaty administered to a person fully vaccinated with either Comirnaty or CoronaVac six months after the second shot will provide "optimal protection against Omicron variant," according to the research.

The Omicron strain was first identified in South Africa in late November and designated by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern due to its high transmissibility rate.

Related Topics

World Poor China Hong Kong South Africa November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

36 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.