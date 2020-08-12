Hong Kong Scraps Extradition Agreements With Germany, France in Reciprocal Move

Hong Kong has suspended the extradition agreement with Germany and halted the ratification of the same treaty with France as a response to the European countries scrapping the deals in light of the autonomous city's new security law, the government said on Wednesday

Earlier in August, Paris refused to ratify the extradition agreement with Hong Kong, and Berlin suspended their deal, which had been in force since 2009.

"Implementation of agreement on surrender of fugitive offenders between HKSAR and Germany suspended and commencement of agreement on surrender of fugitive offenders between HKSAR and France shelved," the authorities said in a press release.

The Hong Kong government has informed German and French consulates in China's special administrative region about the decision, according to the press release.

The authorities also condemned Germany and France for unilaterally suspending extradition agreements over China's newly-adopted national security law.

"Such moves are open interference in China's internal affairs and a violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations. The HKSAR [the special administrative region of Hong Kong] Government firmly objects to the moves of Germany and France," the authorities added.

Since the adoption of the national security law in late June, a number of western countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, have suspended extradition agreements with Hong Kong.

The new law adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries. The critics of the law in China's special administrative region and abroad fear that it might limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms.