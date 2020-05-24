Hong Kong Security Issue Needs to Be Resolved Without Delay - Chinese Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The issue of Hong Kong security needs to be resolved without any delay, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday referring to the newly proposed national security legislation for the special administrative region.

"We have seen an increasing illegal external interference in Hong Kong's internal affairs. All this put the state security at serious risk, and also became a threat to the prosperity of Hong Kong and the implementation of the 'one country, two systems' principle. In such circumstances, the creation of a legal system to protect the national security in Hong Kong has become a priority. We must resolve this issue without delay," Wang said at his annual press conference.

At the annual National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday, China's ruling Communist Party proposed a legislation to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The NPC is expected to vote on the bill at the end of the annual session, which is likely to wrap up on May 28.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has voiced her support for the new legislation, expressing a belief that it would ensure the security of citizens without affecting their rights and freedoms.

The legislative initiative was met with criticism in the West and caused public outrage among Hong Kong residents, who consider that their civil liberties are under threat.