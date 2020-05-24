UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Security Issue Needs To Be Resolved Without Delay - Chinese Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:50 PM

Hong Kong Security Issue Needs to Be Resolved Without Delay - Chinese Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The issue of Hong Kong security needs to be resolved without any delay, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday referring to the newly proposed national security legislation for the special administrative region.

"We have seen an increasing illegal external interference in Hong Kong's internal affairs. All this put the state security at serious risk, and also became a threat to the prosperity of Hong Kong and the implementation of the 'one country, two systems' principle. In such circumstances, the creation of a legal system to protect the national security in Hong Kong has become a priority. We must resolve this issue without delay," Wang said at his annual press conference.

At the annual National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday, China's ruling Communist Party proposed a legislation to ban "separatist, subversive and terrorist activities" along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. The NPC is expected to vote on the bill at the end of the annual session, which is likely to wrap up on May 28.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has voiced her support for the new legislation, expressing a belief that it would ensure the security of citizens without affecting their rights and freedoms.

The legislative initiative was met with criticism in the West and caused public outrage among Hong Kong residents, who consider that their civil liberties are under threat.

Related Topics

Terrorist China Vote Hong Kong May Congress Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid al-Fitr

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Reflections on the spirit of the Eid

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 24, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.