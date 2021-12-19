Hong Kong Sees Nearly 25% Voter Turnout 4 Hours Before End of Legislative Council Election

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Hong Kong's government said that 24.99% of eligible voters turned out for the election to the Legislative Council on Sunday four hours before the end of the vote.

Out of the registered 4.47 million voters 1.17 million came to cast their votes in the first election since the city's electoral system was reformed. That is 83,581 people more than an hour ago, according to the statistics posted on the administrative region's official government website.

Voting sites opened at 8.30 a.m. local time on Sunday (00:30 GMT) and will close at 22.30 p.m. Applications from 153 candidates were approved by a special committee. The council has been expanded from 70 to 90 seats, with 20 representatives getting elected by direct vote and another 30 being elected by business groupings, or so-called functional Constituencies.

The remaining 40 seats will be taken up by members of the Election Committee.

The election was originally set to take place on September 6, 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong's new legislative council will begin its work on January 1, 2022.

In March, the Chinese parliament passed the reform plan for the Hong Kong electoral system, which changed the procedures for electing the head of the city's administration and forming the legislative body. The changes prompted criticism from a number of Western countries that believe the overhaul undermines Hong Kong's independence. China has repeatedly stated that matters relating to Hong Kong are an internal affair and has warned against external pressure.