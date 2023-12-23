Open Menu

Hong Kong Sees Rapid Growth In R&D Expenditure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Hong Kong sees rapid growth in R&D expenditure

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Hong Kong continued to see rapid growth in research and development (R&D) expenditure as the city steps up investment in innovation and technology (I&T), official data showed Saturday.

According to the census and statistics department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, the gross domestic expenditure on R&D of Hong Kong in 2022 amounted to 30.14 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 3.86 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 8 percent. It accounted for 1.07 percent of the city's gross domestic product.

In recent years, the HKSAR government has ramped up investment in developing I&T infrastructure, promoting R&D, attracting and nurturing talent as well as supporting start-ups in a bid to develop itself into a global I&T center.

"I&T is instrumental in societal progress and provides key impetus for Hong Kong's high-quality economic development. The HKSAR government will strive to take forward various policy measures to realize the vision of developing Hong Kong into an international I&T center," an HKSAR government spokesperson said.

A series of measures have been announced in the 2023 Policy Address, including pressing ahead with a new type of industrialization, facilitating the R&D of microelectronics and artificial intelligence development, and fostering synergy between Hong Kong and Shenzhen in developing the I&T sector.

Related Topics

Technology Shenzhen Hong Kong Progress Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melb ..

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melbourne Test

2 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Chris ..

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

2 hours ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

4 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

4 hours ago
Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

4 hours ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 hours ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

5 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From World