Hong Kong Sees Sharp Tourist Rebound In April Due To Low Base

Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:23 PM

Hong Kong sees sharp tourist rebound in April due to low base

The number of visitors to Hong Kong rebounded sharply in April due to a low base a year ago, bringing hope for the tourism sector reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :-- The number of visitors to Hong Kong rebounded sharply in April due to a low base a year ago, bringing hope for the tourism sector reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hong Kong Tourism board (HKTB) said Tuesday that provisional visitor arrivals last month totaled about 5,700, marking a 38.3 percent increase from the same month of 2020, reversing a nearly 92 percent plunge year on year in March.

Tourism has been one of the hardest-hit industries in the financial hub amid the coronavirus epidemic as travel restrictions resulted in a significant drop in mainland and overseas visitors.

HKTB Executive Director Dane Cheng said Tuesday that the HKTB will step up promotions of Hong Kong tourist sites and prepare for tourism recovery with a variety of activities.

As the pace of the recovery will be determined by the epidemic situation, the HKTB appealed to people in tourism-related industries to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to help Hong Kong achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.

