Hong Kong Shares Extend Rally

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:45 PM

Hong Kong shares enjoyed more healthy gains Tuesday, building on the previous day's more than three percent surge, as the easing of lockdowns trumped worries about China-US tensions

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares enjoyed more healthy gains Tuesday, building on the previous day's more than three percent surge, as the easing of lockdowns trumped worries about China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.11 percent, or 263.42 points, to 23,995.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent, or 5.97 points, to 2,921.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also added 0.20 percent, or 3.71 points, to 1,846.66.

