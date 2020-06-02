Hong Kong Shares Extend Rally
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:45 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares enjoyed more healthy gains Tuesday, building on the previous day's more than three percent surge, as the easing of lockdowns trumped worries about China-US tensions.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.11 percent, or 263.42 points, to 23,995.94.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent, or 5.97 points, to 2,921.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange also added 0.20 percent, or 3.71 points, to 1,846.66.