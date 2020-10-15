UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong, Singapore Agree 'travel Bubble'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:18 PM

Hong Kong on Thursday said it had agreed "in principle" to set up a travel bubble with Singapore, one of the first such corridors to open up in Asia since the coronavirus pandemic emerged

"This milestone arrangement will help revive cross-border air travel between the two aviation hubs, in a safe and progressive way," Hong Kong's government said in a statement.

