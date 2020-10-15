Hong Kong, Singapore agree 'travel bubble'

Hong Kong on Thursday said it had agreed "in principle" to set up a travel bubble with Singapore, one of the first such corridors to open up in Asia since the coronavirus pandemic emerged

"This milestone arrangement will help revive cross-border air travel between the two aviation hubs, in a safe and progressive way," Hong Kong's government said in a statement.