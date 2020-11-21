Hong Kong, Singapore postpone travel bubble after virus spike

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong on Saturday said a planned travel bubble with Singapore would be postponed for a two weeks after a spike in coronavirus infections inside the southern Chinese city

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong on Saturday said a planned travel bubble with Singapore would be postponed for a two weeks after a spike in coronavirus infections inside the southern Chinese city.

"In the light of recent surge of local cases we have decided, together with the Singapore government, to defer the air travel bubble's launch by two weeks," commerce secretary Edward Yau told reporters.