UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong, Singapore Postpone Travel Bubble After Virus Spike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:39 PM

Hong Kong, Singapore postpone travel bubble after virus spike

Hong Kong on Saturday said a planned travel bubble with Singapore would be postponed for a two weeks after a spike in coronavirus infections inside the southern Chinese city

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong on Saturday said a planned travel bubble with Singapore would be postponed for a two weeks after a spike in coronavirus infections inside the southern Chinese city.

"In the light of recent surge of local cases we have decided, together with the Singapore government, to defer the air travel bubble's launch by two weeks," commerce secretary Edward Yau told reporters.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Singapore Commerce Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

At least eight dead after rockets attack on Afghan ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Delegation in Yerevan to Discuss Humanitar ..

42 seconds ago

Dubai brings together world football’s biggest s ..

18 minutes ago

Punjab govt introducing Insaaf Medicine cards

12 minutes ago

First Russian Emergencies Ministry's Convoy With H ..

12 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ghani directs to complete the process for ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.