UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong, Singapore 'travel Bubble' Delayed Indefinitely

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:49 PM

Hong Kong, Singapore 'travel bubble' delayed indefinitely

Hong Kong and Singapore on Tuesday indefinitely delayed a "travel bubble" in a new blow to their hard-hit tourism and aviation industries as the Chinese city battles a coronavirus surge

Singapore (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong and Singapore on Tuesday indefinitely delayed a "travel bubble" in a new blow to their hard-hit tourism and aviation industries as the Chinese city battles a coronavirus surge.

The arrangement allowing people to travel between the financial hubs without quarantining had been due to launch on November 22, but was postponed for two weeks as Hong Kong saw a sudden spike in cases.

The delay was not just a blow to the cities, but also other countries which had been hoping the scheme might be a model to replicate during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, both cities announced that the bubble would be further deferred to an unspecified date beyond 2020.

The decision was taken "in view of the severity of the epidemic situation in Hong Kong with the number of local cases of unknown sources increasing rapidly," the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

Singapore is a major market for Hong Kong's tourism industry with more than 450,000 arrivals from the city-state recorded in 2019, according to the Hong Kong Tourism board.

Hong Kong was among the top 15 visitor sources for Singapore last year, with nearly half a million arrivals, official data showed.

Hong Kong on Monday reimposed social distancing measures at some of their strictest levels since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as daily cases rise sharply.

Restrictions on public gatherings were tightened with a maximum of two people allowed to meet, down from four, while non-essential civil servants were asked to work from home.

cla/sr/jfx/rma

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Singapore November 2019 2020 Market From Government Industry Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Only three results are still under investigation, ..

1 minute ago

Borsa Istanbul up at Tuesday open

2 minutes ago

Eight more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Transport Dept imposes Rs4.5m fines, seals 5 bus t ..

2 minutes ago

Five-day polio immunization drive continues

2 minutes ago

Court rejects bail plea of Ex- PML-N MPA Ahsan Raz ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.