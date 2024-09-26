Open Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Close More Than 4 Percent Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Hong Kong stocks close more than 4 percent higher

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Shares in Hong Kong ended more than four percent higher on Thursday, extending a surge this week fuelled by economy-boosting measures out of China including further support for the struggling property sector.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 4.16 percent, or 795.48 points, to 19,924.58, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 3.61 percent, or 104.65 points, to 3,000.95.

The Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 4.00 percent, or 63.09 points, to 1,638.36.

The gains, which extended a rally this week, came as Beijing announced measures aimed at boosting the property sector, where a debt crisis has hammered the world's number two economy.

It also pledged work to ramp up jobs -- particularly among young people -- and help the poorest with handouts, with hopes for more to come as China heads for a week-long break.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Young Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Jobs

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

13 minutes ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

42 minutes ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

53 minutes ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

3 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

3 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

3 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

8 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From World