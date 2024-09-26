Hong Kong stocks close more than 4 percent higher

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Shares in Hong Kong ended more than four percent higher on Thursday, extending a surge this week fuelled by economy-boosting measures out of China including further support for the struggling property sector.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 4.16 percent, or 795.48 points, to 19,924.58, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 3.61 percent, or 104.65 points, to 3,000.95.

The Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 4.00 percent, or 63.09 points, to 1,638.36.

The gains, which extended a rally this week, came as Beijing announced measures aimed at boosting the property sector, where a debt crisis has hammered the world's number two economy.

It also pledged work to ramp up jobs -- particularly among young people -- and help the poorest with handouts, with hopes for more to come as China heads for a week-long break.