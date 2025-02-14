Open Menu

Hong Kong Stocks End More Than 3% Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Hong Kong stocks end more than 3% higher

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Hong Kong stocks surged more than three percent on Friday, in line with a global rally fuelled by relief over the timeline of US President Donald Trump's latest tariffs.

Sentiment was also boosted by a Bloomberg report that China had invited Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and other entrepreneurs for a meeting with top brass, fuelling hopes of further support for the country's private sector.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.69 percent, or 805.96 points, to 22,620.33.

The president said Thursday he decided to impose fresh reciprocal duties on trading partners, telling reporters that US allies were often "worse than our enemies" on trade, calling the European Union "absolutely brutal".

However, commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick said studies on where and who to hit should be completed by April 1, and the tariffs could start the day after -- providing some relief to investors.

Tech firms led the surge in Hong Kong, with the sector getting a massive boost since Chinese startup DeepSeek last month upended the AI battle by unveiling a chatbot it said rivalled those of US tech giants -- but at a fraction of the cost.

Alibaba, which has already surged more than 40 percent in 2025, piled on 6.3 percent after also being given an extra leg-up Thursday when its chairman said it would supply AI technology to power Apple's iPhones in China.

Market heavyweights JD.com and Tencent each rose more than seven percent.

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

28 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

28 minutes ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

47 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

58 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

59 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

1 hour ago
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

2 hours ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

2 hours ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

3 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

4 hours ago
 China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells ..

China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert

4 hours ago

More Stories From World