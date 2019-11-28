Hong Kong stocks finish on negative note

:Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Thursday after Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting the city's protests sparked anger in Beijing and fuelled concerns about the outlook for the China-US trade talks

The Hang Seng index fell 0.22 percent, or 60.27 points, to 26,893.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.47 percent, or 13.50 points, to 2,889.69 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.26 percent, or 4.15 points, to 1,597.85.