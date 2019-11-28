UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Finish On Negative Note

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:26 PM

Hong Kong stocks finish on negative note

:Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Thursday after Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting the city's protests sparked anger in Beijing and fuelled concerns about the outlook for the China-US trade talks

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended with losses Thursday after Donald Trump's decision to sign a bill supporting the city's protests sparked anger in Beijing and fuelled concerns about the outlook for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.22 percent, or 60.27 points, to 26,893.73.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.47 percent, or 13.50 points, to 2,889.69 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.26 percent, or 4.15 points, to 1,597.85.

Related Topics

Exchange China Trump Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Anchor’s tongue slips while pronouncing CJP’s ..

19 minutes ago

Oil trader sues Lebanon bank in US court

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

29 minutes ago

A majority of employed Pakistanis (74%) claim to b ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistan recall Abbas after Gabba horror show

3 minutes ago

The Exploration and Production (E&P) companies pro ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.