Hong Kong stocks finish with small gains

Hong Kong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Monday on a positive note, squeezing out a small gain on bargain-buying after last week's sharp losses, though investors remain on edge over China's deadly virus.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 percent, or 44.35 points, to close at 26,356.98.