Hong Kong Stocks Finish With Small Gains

Mon 03rd February 2020



Hong Kong shares finished Monday on a positive note, squeezing out a small gain on bargain-buying after last week's sharp losses, though investors remain on edge over China's deadly virus.

Hong Kong shares finished Monday on a positive note, squeezing out a small gain on bargain-buying after last week's sharp losses, though investors remain on edge over China's deadly virus.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.17 percent, or 44.35 points, to close at 26,356.98.

More Stories From World

