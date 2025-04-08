Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Shares in Hong Kong rose at the open on Tuesday, clawing back some of the massive losses suffered the day before after China retaliated against US tariffs, though Shanghai dropped further.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.66 percent, or 329.22 points, to 20,157.52, but the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.31 points, to 3,094.26.

Investors took the opportunity to buy up beaten-down stocks after Monday's 13.2 percent rout wiped trillions off company valuations as US President Donald Trump's trade war ramps up recession worries.

Among the best performers on Tuesday were Alibaba's 3.5 percent advance and rival JD.com, which added more than eight percent -- though they plunged 18 percent and 15.5 percent respectively the day before.

However, there remains a lot of nervousness on trading floors after Beijing vowed to fight US tariffs "to the end", in response to Trump's threat to impose fresh levies of 50 percent on imports from the world's second-largest economy.