Open Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Plunge On Worst Day Since 1997

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Hong Kong stocks plunge on worst day since 1997

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Shares in Hong Kong plummeted more than 13 percent Monday on their worst day in almost three decades as China's retaliation against Donald Trump's tariffs ramped up a trade war and fuelled recession fears.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 13.22 percent, or 3,021.51 points, to 19,828.30 -- its heftiest drop since 1997 during the Asian financial crisis -- while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 7.34 percent, or 245.43 points, to 3,096.58.

The sharp selloff came amid a collapse in Asian markets after China said late Friday it would impose retaliatory levies of 34 percent on all US goods from April 10.

The announcement followed the US president's unveiling of sweeping tariffs against trading partners for what he says is years of being ripped off, and claims that governments were lining up to cut deals with Washington.

Firms across all sectors were in the firing line, with tech giant Alibaba diving 18 percent and rival JD.com shedding 15.5 percent, while Chinese developers lost as much as 15 percent. Market operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing was also hammered more than 14 percent.

The rush to sell saw market turnover hit a record HK$621 billion (US$80 billion).

Recent Stories

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

30 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heat ..

Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts

46 minutes ago
 The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: In ..

The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series

53 minutes ago
 Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trad ..

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

56 minutes ago
 UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 bill ..

UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch

1 hour ago
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate ..

Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..

1 hour ago
 Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

1 hour ago
 20-year old girl student dies of heart attack whil ..

20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..

1 hour ago
 SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial author ..

SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Fl ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title

2 hours ago
 France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters a ..

France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction

3 hours ago

More Stories From World