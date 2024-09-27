Open Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Rally More Than 3% At Open

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks rally more than 3% at open

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Hong Kong stocks rallied more than three percent at the open of business Friday, building on a huge surge this week fuelled by a series of Chinese measures aimed at kickstarting the economy.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.17 percent, or 631.67 points, to 20,556.25 -- the first time it has broken 20,000 since August.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 2.17 percent, or 65.19 points, to 3,066.14, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange advanced 2.

27 percent, or 37.24 points, to 1,675.33.

Beijing on Friday announced it had cut the amount of cash banks much hold in reserve -- to boost lending -- having flagged the move earlier this week along with a batch of other stimulus including support for the property sector, interest rate cuts and pledges to boost jobs.

The gains were across the board, with developers soaring and the tech sector also enjoying huge buying interest, while casino operators were also well up.

Related Topics

Exchange Business China Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong August Stocks Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

42 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

13 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

18 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

19 hours ago
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

19 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

20 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

20 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

21 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

21 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

21 hours ago

More Stories From World