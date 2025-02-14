Hong Kong Stocks Rally More Than 3% In Afternoon
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Shares in Hong Kong surged more than three percent in the afternoon, in line with a global rally fuelled by relief over the timeline of US President Donald Trump's latest tariffs.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.23 percent, or 704.27 points, to 22,518.64.
The president said Thursday he decided to impose fresh reciprocal duties on trading partners, telling reporters that US allies were often "worse than our enemies" on trade, calling the European Union "absolutely brutal".
However, commerce secretary nominee Howard Lutnick said studies on where and who to hit should be completed by April 1, and the tariffs could start the day after -- providing some relief to investors.
Tech firms led the surge in Hong Kong, with the sector getting a massive boost since Chinese startup DeepSeek last month upended the AI battle by unveiling a chatbot that it said rivalled those of US tech giants but at a fraction of the cost.
Market heavyweights JD.com and Tencent were among the big winners, piling on more than five percent in late trade.
Alibaba, which has already surged more than 40 percent in 2024, piled on a similar amount after being given an extra leg-up Thursday when its chairman said it would supply AI technology to power Apple's iPhones in China.
