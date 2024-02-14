Open Menu

Hong Kong Stocks See Winning Start In Year Of Dragon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Hong Kong stocks see winning start in Year of Dragon

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market Wednesday kicked off the Year of the Dragon on a higher note, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index closing 0.84 percent higher to end at 15,879.38 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent to end at 5,386.31 points and the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.26 percent to close at 3,197.87 points.

Wednesday marked the first trading day in Hong Kong after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. Speaking at a market open celebration, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, expressed optimism over the capital market in the new year.

"The market widely expects that interest rates in the United States and Europe have peaked," he said, adding that an improving Chinese economy will also boost investor sentiment.

He said that Hong Kong will continue to expand and deepen connectivity with the mainland market, including promoting the inclusion of RMB-denominated securities under southbound trading of the stock connect program and expanding the number of international companies in southbound trading.

Related Topics

Europe China Hong Kong United States Market Government

Recent Stories

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

17 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

17 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

17 hours ago
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

17 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

17 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

17 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

18 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

18 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

18 hours ago

More Stories From World