Hong Kong Stocks See Winning Start In Year Of Dragon
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Hong Kong's stock market Wednesday kicked off the Year of the Dragon on a higher note, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index closing 0.84 percent higher to end at 15,879.38 points.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained 1.5 percent to end at 5,386.31 points and the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.26 percent to close at 3,197.87 points.
Wednesday marked the first trading day in Hong Kong after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. Speaking at a market open celebration, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, expressed optimism over the capital market in the new year.
"The market widely expects that interest rates in the United States and Europe have peaked," he said, adding that an improving Chinese economy will also boost investor sentiment.
He said that Hong Kong will continue to expand and deepen connectivity with the mainland market, including promoting the inclusion of RMB-denominated securities under southbound trading of the stock connect program and expanding the number of international companies in southbound trading.
