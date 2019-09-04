UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Reports Of Formal Withdrawal Of Extradition Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:51 PM

Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Reports of Formal Withdrawal of Extradition Bill

The Hong Kong stock market jumped Wednesday following reports that the region's chief executive is expected to announce the formal withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill that has triggered massive protests in recent months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Hong Kong stock market jumped Wednesday following reports that the region's chief executive is expected to announce the formal withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill that has triggered massive protests in recent months.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed 3.9 percent higher, up more than 995 points, on Wednesday, a sign that local investors welcomed this much-anticipated concession from the authorities.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to announce the decision to formally withdraw the extradition bill later on Wednesday, following a meeting with pro-Beijing lawmakers, Hong Kong deputies to the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at her official residence, the South China Morning Post reported earlier in the day.

Hong Kong's economy suffered massive losses after protests erupted in the semi-autonomous region, as local residents expressed concerns over the controversial extradition bill that could allow them to be sent to China to face trial.

After millions of local residents took the streets in early June, Lam decided to suspend the bill infinitely and called the bill "dead." But her concessions failed to pacify protesters, who went on to make five demands, of which included the formal withdrawal of the controversial bill, an independent investigation into police brutality and Lam's resignation.

As tensions continued to escalate in recent weeks, some protesters turned to violent tactics and were met with heavy-handed crackdowns from local police.

In response to reports of Lam's decision to formally withdraw the bill, protesters posted on popular social media platforms that they would continue to protest until Lam met the remaining demands.

Related Topics

Protest Police China Social Media Hong Kong June Congress Market Post From Million

Recent Stories

Comprehensive arrangement made to maintain peace d ..

3 minutes ago

World must take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, India Pledge to Continue Trade, Economic C ..

3 minutes ago

Moharram procession taken out in Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago

HRCP takes note of deaths in police custody

14 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.