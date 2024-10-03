Hong Kong Stocks Tumble More Than 3% After Weeklong Surge
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Hong Kong stocks sank more than three percent on profit-taking in Thursday's morning session after rocketing more than 20 percent since China last week began unveiling a raft of economy-boosting stimulus measures.
The Hang Seng Index sank 3.34 percent, or 749.39 points, to 21,694.34.
The market has enjoyed a blistering rally since Beijing started announcing its proposals last week, including interest rate cuts, an easing of rules on buying a home, and lowering the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve in a bid to boost lending.
The main winners in the rally have been property firms, with some clocking up gains of more than 100 percent. However, many of them were at the forefront of the selling Thursday, with Kaisa Group, Agile Group and Sunac China Holdings shedding between 25 and 30 percent.
Tech firms, which have also enjoyed eye-watering gains over the past week, were also in the red.
JD.com shed 10 percent, Alibaba retreated around seven percent and Tencent was off more than three percent.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon
How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?
More Stories From World
-
Biden, Harris tour areas slammed by major storm11 seconds ago
-
Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory23 seconds ago
-
Tigers, Royals, Padres advance in MLB playoffs, Brewers stay alive31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan slams Israel for banning UN chief's entry into country, assures him'full' support41 minutes ago
-
Taiwan shuts down for second day as Typhoon Krathon to land1 hour ago
-
Tigers and Royals complete sweeps to advance in MLB playoffs1 hour ago
-
Huge protests in Argentina over public university cuts1 hour ago
-
UN regrets Israel's ban on Guterres' s entry into country; Diplomats back secretary-general1 hour ago
-
Morocco mobile desalination units quench remote areas' thirst2 hours ago
-
2024 Nobels offer glimmer of hope as global crises mount2 hours ago
-
'Heartbreaking': Biden, Harris tour storm areas as deaths surpass 1602 hours ago
-
UN regrets Israel's ban on Guterres' s entry into country; Diplomats back secretary-general8 hours ago