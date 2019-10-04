Hong Kong Subway Faces Complete Shutdown Amid Protests Chaos

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Train services have been distrusted on all lines of the Hong Kong subway as protests in China's semi-autonomous city get more violent, the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) website said on Friday.

According to the MTR website, "because of an escalation of the situation," train services have been suspended at East Rail Line & Ma On Shan Line, Kwun Tong Line and Tseung Kwan O Line, Tsuen Wan Line and Island Line, South Island Line, West Rail Line, Tung Chung Line & Disneyland Resort Line. This means that all of MTR 10 lines have been suspended.

Earlier in the day, the police said that a "large group of rioters" continued damaging public properties across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories. According to the police, protesters "set fire at facilities, trains and ATM machines in various MTR stations.

The law enforcement also said they had to use "appropriate force" earlier in the day to disperse protesters after the latter occupied roads and set fire in the vicinity of Causeway Bay, "seriously threatening the safety of everyone at scene."

Over the past few months, Hong Kong has been facing a wave of rallies against the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The protests have eventually escalated into violent confrontations between demonstrators and the police.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of the local authorities.